Previous
Photo 2569
Rosehips.........
9th September 2023
9th Sep 23
4
2
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4367
photos
279
followers
166
following
703% complete
View this month »
2562
2563
2564
2565
2566
2567
2568
2569
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
sooc
,
rosehips
Elisa Smith
ace
So lovely, love the soft colours.
September 9th, 2023
Brian
ace
Lovely Jo. fav
September 9th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely
September 9th, 2023
winghong_ho
Great capture, love the soft bokeh.
September 9th, 2023
