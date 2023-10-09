Previous
Dianthus abundance......... by ziggy77
Photo 2591

Dianthus abundance.........

Keep coming back to the in-camera double exposure, and having a practice, to see what is achievable in-camera. Am quite enjoying it

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. in-camera double exposure, crop only
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
709% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Soft and lovely capture.
October 9th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Beautiful
October 9th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Lovely shot.
October 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise