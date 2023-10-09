Sign up
Previous
Photo 2591
Dianthus abundance.........
Keep coming back to the in-camera double exposure, and having a practice, to see what is achievable in-camera. Am quite enjoying it
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. in-camera double exposure, crop only
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
3
1
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Main Album
NIKON D7100
9th October 2023 12:07pm
garden
,
in-camera-double-exposure
,
sooc-crop-only
Mags
ace
Soft and lovely capture.
October 9th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
October 9th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Lovely shot.
October 9th, 2023
