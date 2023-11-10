Sign up
Previous
Photo 2623
Senetti.........
Love how photogenic these flowers are. Always catching my eye.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
2
1
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4427
photos
285
followers
179
following
718% complete
View this month »
2616
2617
2618
2619
2620
2621
2622
2623
15
2
1
Main Album
NIKON D7100
sooc
,
senetti
Dave
ace
Gorgeous!
November 10th, 2023
Mags
ace
So pretty!
November 10th, 2023
