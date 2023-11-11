Previous
Senetti and Chrysanthemums........ by ziggy77
Photo 2624

Senetti and Chrysanthemums........


Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
718% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Beautiful.
November 11th, 2023  
Nada ace
Psychedelic!
November 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise