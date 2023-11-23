Sign up
Photo 2632
Before and After.............
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
~*~ Jo ~*~
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
7
4
Main Album
23rd November 2023 12:22pm
senneti-collage
Lou Ann
So lovely!
November 23rd, 2023
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture and editing.
November 23rd, 2023
Mags
Great job!
November 23rd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Both are lovely
November 23rd, 2023
