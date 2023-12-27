Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2664
wind and rain........
Strong winds and very heavy rain all today as storm Gerrit headed our way. Continuing into the evening with thunder and lightning.
27th December 2023
27th Dec 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4477
photos
282
followers
167
following
729% complete
View this month »
2657
2658
2659
2660
2661
2662
2663
2664
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Album
Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heavy-rain
,
blustery-winds
Mags
ace
Looking very windy! Well done.
December 27th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super windy shot ! - - so windy and rain here too - G just put out the bins for morning collection ! -- I wonder if they will survive the night !!
December 27th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Great dof
December 28th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
We’ve had horrendously strong winds tonight & now we have rain too!
December 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close