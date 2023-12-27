Previous
wind and rain........ by ziggy77
wind and rain........

Strong winds and very heavy rain all today as storm Gerrit headed our way. Continuing into the evening with thunder and lightning.



~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Mags ace
Looking very windy! Well done.
December 27th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super windy shot ! - - so windy and rain here too - G just put out the bins for morning collection ! -- I wonder if they will survive the night !!
December 27th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Great dof
December 28th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
We’ve had horrendously strong winds tonight & now we have rain too!
December 28th, 2023  
