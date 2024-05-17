Sign up
Previous
Photo 2767
Raindrops on a Dandy~~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. Sooc
17th May 2024
17th May 24
2
2
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
2760
2761
2762
2763
2764
2765
2766
2767
2763
1158
2764
2765
2766
1159
1160
2767
Tags
garden
,
sooc
,
dandlion
,
rindrops
Dave
ace
Beautiful macro.
May 17th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous!
May 17th, 2024
