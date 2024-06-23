Sign up
Previous
Photo 2790
Daisies
in camera dbl.exp
Finally colours popping up around the garden.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4639
photos
284
followers
166
following
764% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
22nd June 2024 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
sooc
,
gazanias
,
african-daisies
,
in-camera-dbl.exp
