Previous
Osteospermum~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 2799

Osteospermum~~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
766% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Velvety-looking! Very nice, Jo!
July 5th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Simply beautiful…..
July 5th, 2024  
Lin ace
Gorgeously dreamy
July 5th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Dreamy!
July 5th, 2024  
Mags ace
Loving the color and softness.
July 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise