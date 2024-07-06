Sign up
Previous
Photo 2800
Poppy seedhead~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
5
2
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4650
photos
286
followers
171
following
767% complete
View this month »
2793
2794
2795
2796
2797
2798
2799
2800
Latest from all albums
2794
2795
2796
2797
2798
2799
1163
2800
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
6th July 2024 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
poppy
,
seedhead
Diana
ace
I love these wonderful seedheads, fabulous capture. Lovely bokeh too.
July 6th, 2024
Kate
ace
Awesome composition and focus
July 6th, 2024
Krista Marson
ace
lovely macro
July 6th, 2024
howozzie
Love the detail and your choice of DOF
July 6th, 2024
KV
ace
Cool... nice bokeh too.
July 6th, 2024
