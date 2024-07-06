Previous
Poppy seedhead~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 2800

Poppy seedhead~~~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
767% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
I love these wonderful seedheads, fabulous capture. Lovely bokeh too.
July 6th, 2024  
Kate ace
Awesome composition and focus
July 6th, 2024  
Krista Marson ace
lovely macro
July 6th, 2024  
howozzie
Love the detail and your choice of DOF
July 6th, 2024  
KV ace
Cool... nice bokeh too.
July 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise