Previous
Senetti in the garden~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 2801

Senetti in the garden~~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
767% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty.
July 7th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Lovely.
July 7th, 2024  
Kate ace
Elegant
July 7th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely !
July 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and light.
July 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise