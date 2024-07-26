Previous
Daisies ~~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 2812

Daisies ~~~~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
26th July 2024 26th Jul 24

~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So lovely with pretty colors.
July 26th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful patterns and tones.
July 26th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Wonderful image and effect.
July 26th, 2024  
howozzie
So soft and delicate. A piece of art.
July 26th, 2024  
Mags ace
So lovely! You're the expert with these images.
July 26th, 2024  
Wendy ace
I agree with @howozzie. It is a piece of art. 100% you. Beautiful.
July 26th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
So beautiful! Fave!
July 26th, 2024  
