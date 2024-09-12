Previous
Buds and hoverfly~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 2855

Buds and hoverfly~~~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
12th September 2024 12th Sep 24

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
782% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

winghong_ho
Great close-up.
September 12th, 2024  
Barb ace
Beautiful focus and bokeh!
September 12th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great close up capture.
September 12th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful close up with lovely detail and bokeh.
September 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise