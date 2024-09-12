Sign up
Previous
Photo 2855
Buds and hoverfly~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
4
2
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Main Album
NIKON D7100
12th September 2024 2:41pm
Tags
garden
,
sooc
,
hoverfly
,
ivy-berries
winghong_ho
Great close-up.
September 12th, 2024
Barb
ace
Beautiful focus and bokeh!
September 12th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great close up capture.
September 12th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful close up with lovely detail and bokeh.
September 12th, 2024
