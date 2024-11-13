Sign up
Previous
Photo 2895
Fircone in the garden~~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
13th November 2024
13th Nov 24
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
13th November 2024 1:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
fircone
,
w/colour
winghong_ho
Lovely.
November 13th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful processing and some wonderful tones.
November 13th, 2024
Jo
ace
This is beautiful Jo Fav
November 13th, 2024
Mags
ace
I love it!
November 13th, 2024
Dave
ace
Beautiful edit
November 13th, 2024
