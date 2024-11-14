Sign up
Previous
Photo 2896
Garden firecone~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
4
3
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Main Album
NIKON D7100
garden
,
fircone
,
slight-brighten
,
fire-tree
Wendy
ace
I agree. It looks great on black. Well done. very festive. Would make an excellent Christmas card.
November 14th, 2024
Jo
ace
Beautifully captured. Very seasonal. I agree with Wendy it would make a great Christmas card
November 14th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful closeup with nice bokeh and framing.
November 14th, 2024
Barb
ace
An immediate fav! Marvelous focus and love your subject matter!
November 14th, 2024
