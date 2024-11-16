Previous
Fir trees ICM~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 2897

Fir trees ICM~~~~

Still playing with ICM.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
793% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very mysterious!
November 16th, 2024  
Wendy ace
I like it. It is ghostly with flickers of spirits. Well done. fav.
November 16th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautifully done.
November 16th, 2024  
Jo ace
Very atmospheric. Love it
November 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise