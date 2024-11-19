Sign up
Previous
Photo 2899
From the garden this morning~~~~~
Being close to the coast we don't usually see snow.
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
1
0
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4759
photos
288
followers
170
following
794% complete
Views
16
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
19th November 2024 11:07am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
snow
,
mountain
,
garden
Diana
ace
How amazing that looks!
November 19th, 2024
