Photo 2900
African daisies~~~~~~~
In-camera-auto-double-exposure. sooc
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
23rd November 2024
23rd Nov 24
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Tags
garden
sooc
in-camera-auto-double
Bucktree
ace
Well done. Not easy to do in camera.
November 23rd, 2024
Merrelyn
ace
Nicely done.
November 23rd, 2024
Mags
ace
Great job! It's lovely.
November 23rd, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Beautiful!
November 23rd, 2024
