Previous
Photo 2904
Scanty leaves~~~~~
ICM+bF oilpainting.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
4
2
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4764
photos
288
followers
170
following
2897
2898
2899
2900
2901
2902
2903
2904
Tags
icm
,
inclement
,
bf_oilpainting
Joanne Diochon
ace
I like this. Captures a feeling of winter coming, feels like wind (maybe the ICM?) and the cool colour tones capture the chill of the oncoming season. Winter is coming, indeed.
November 30th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful painterly edit!
November 30th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very creative
November 30th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderfully done…
November 30th, 2024
