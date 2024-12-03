Sign up
Previous
Photo 2906
fircone diptych~~~~~
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
4
3
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4767
photos
288
followers
171
following
796% complete
View this month »
2899
2900
2901
2902
2903
2904
2905
2906
Latest from all albums
2900
2901
2902
2903
2904
2905
1173
2906
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
diptych
,
garden
,
fircones
,
original+watercolour
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
December 3rd, 2024
Jo
ace
Really like this Jo. fav
December 3rd, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
They are so different, but also the same. I like them both.
December 3rd, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely! I do like the painterly one the best. =)
December 3rd, 2024
