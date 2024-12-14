Sign up
Previous
Photo 2910
ICM garden chrysanthemums~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
14th December 2024
14th Dec 24
7
7
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4771
photos
287
followers
170
following
797% complete
View this month »
2903
2904
2905
2906
2907
2908
2909
2910
Latest from all albums
2905
2906
1172
2907
2908
689
2909
2910
Photo Details
Views
22
Comments
7
Fav's
7
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
icm+watercolour-befunky
Wendy
ace
love this :-)
December 14th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Gorgeous.
December 14th, 2024
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and tones.
December 14th, 2024
Fisher Family
Nice ICM!
Ian
December 14th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Such an artistic image!
December 14th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty.
December 14th, 2024
Mags
ace
Very nice and artsy!
December 14th, 2024
