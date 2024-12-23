Sign up
Previous
Photo 2913
Christmas decoration~~~~~~~
Wishing you all a happy Christmas.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
23rd December 2024
23rd Dec 24
3
3
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Tags
christmas
,
decoration
gloria jones
ace
Love this!
December 23rd, 2024
Diana
ace
So stunning Jo!
December 23rd, 2024
Sarah Bremner
ace
Beautiful. Happy Christmas to you too.
December 23rd, 2024
