Previous
Christmas decoration~~~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 2913

Christmas decoration~~~~~~~

Wishing you all a happy Christmas.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
23rd December 2024 23rd Dec 24

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
798% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Love this!
December 23rd, 2024  
Diana ace
So stunning Jo!
December 23rd, 2024  
Sarah Bremner ace
Beautiful. Happy Christmas to you too.
December 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact