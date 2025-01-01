Sign up
Previous
Photo 2916
New Year resolutions Pull-up begun~~~~
HAPPY NEW YEAR TO YOU ALL.
........ 6, 7, 8, phew! N/Y resolution underway.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Cute on black if you have the time
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4782
photos
287
followers
171
following
798% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
crop
,
blue-tit
Kathy
ace
Good for you. This is a lovely capture of the blue tit.
January 1st, 2025
