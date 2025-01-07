Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2919
Senetti~~~~
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
7
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4785
photos
289
followers
171
following
799% complete
View this month »
2912
2913
2914
2915
2916
2917
2918
2919
Latest from all albums
2914
2915
1176
1177
2916
2917
2918
2919
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
7th January 2025 2:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
,
senetti
Bucktree
ace
Lovely image.
January 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
So pretty! I really love this effect and style - all yours. =)
January 7th, 2025
KWind
ace
Dreamy!
January 7th, 2025
Jo
ace
So soft and beautiful
January 7th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful to see your new flower creation… so beautifully done.
January 7th, 2025
Diana
ace
always wonderful to see what you do with them, gorgeous capture and colours.
January 7th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
You seem to be the queen of senetti
January 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close