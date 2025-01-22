Sign up
Photo 2922
Flower in the rain........
The only photo I took today.
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
22nd January 2025 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
Mags
ace
Lovely soft raindrops
January 22nd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Delightful
January 22nd, 2025
Jo
ace
Might have been the only one but it is a beautiful one
January 22nd, 2025
