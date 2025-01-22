Previous
Flower in the rain........ by ziggy77
Flower in the rain........

The only photo I took today.
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Mags ace
Lovely soft raindrops
January 22nd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Delightful
January 22nd, 2025  
Jo ace
Might have been the only one but it is a beautiful one
January 22nd, 2025  
