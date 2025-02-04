Sign up
Previous
Photo 2925
On my dog wall.....
A photo taken as I gave Shelby a quick walk around the block.
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
1st February 2025 1:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
village-centre
Joan Robillard
ace
Good leading line
February 4th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this great street scene and view.
February 4th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
I’d love to be there! My eyes go right along the street lined with blue and red cars, to the pretty building at the top the on to the mountain! Fave
February 4th, 2025
