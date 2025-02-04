Previous
On my dog wall..... by ziggy77
On my dog wall.....

A photo taken as I gave Shelby a quick walk around the block.
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK.
Joan Robillard ace
Good leading line
February 4th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this great street scene and view.
February 4th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
I’d love to be there! My eyes go right along the street lined with blue and red cars, to the pretty building at the top the on to the mountain! Fave
February 4th, 2025  
