Photo 2931
It'll about the drop~~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Mags
ace
Amazing shot! Love the bokeh too!
February 12th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
nice DOF
February 12th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Fabulous , great focus , dof and bokeh ! fav
February 12th, 2025
Jo
ace
Amazing focus
February 12th, 2025
