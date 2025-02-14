Sign up
Previous
Photo 2933
It's been a busy day~~~~
This came to mind as I was loading the photo -
https://youtu.be/CclHC1zqumE?si=FccVGUWN5RG41tKF
- Leapy Lee 'Little Arrows'
Happy Valentines Day
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4803
photos
290
followers
177
following
Tags
day
,
valentines
,
whimsy
Diana
ace
Beautifully busy spreading love today, Happy Valentine's Day Jo.
February 14th, 2025
Babs
ace
Very clever, perfect for Valentine's day
February 14th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
Cool Valentine’s Day Image.
February 14th, 2025
Barb
ace
Nicely done! Happy Valentine's Day!
February 14th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very creative
February 14th, 2025
