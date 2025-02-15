Previous
Cupid~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 2934

Cupid~~~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
803% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jo ace
Lovely shot and even better on black
February 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
A very striking image!
February 15th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Fabulous!
February 15th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautifully done… stunning
February 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact