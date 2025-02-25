Sign up
Previous
Photo 2944
Snowdrops taken a few days ago.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
3
4
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Views
23
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
21st February 2025 2:56pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
garden
sooc
snowdrops
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So danity
February 25th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty.
February 25th, 2025
Fisher Family
Beautiful - fav! I discovered a new place recently where there are lots of snowdrops in a disused churchyard. Now all I need to do is find out if it is ever open so I can go into the churchyard for photos!
Ian
February 25th, 2025
