by ziggy77
Photo 2944

Snowdrops taken a few days ago.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Christine Sztukowski
So danity
February 25th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn)
Very pretty.
February 25th, 2025  
Fisher Family
Beautiful - fav! I discovered a new place recently where there are lots of snowdrops in a disused churchyard. Now all I need to do is find out if it is ever open so I can go into the churchyard for photos!

Ian
February 25th, 2025  
