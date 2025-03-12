Sign up
Previous
Photo 2951
Snowflake~~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
4
3
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4836
photos
291
followers
179
following
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
12th March 2025 10:16am
Tags
garden
,
sooc
,
snowflake-snowdrop
vaidas
ace
Beautiful
March 12th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and delicate looking.
March 12th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very romantic
March 12th, 2025
Barb
ace
Lovely focus and overall image!
March 12th, 2025
