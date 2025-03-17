Sign up
Previous
Photo 2954
Daisy~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
2
0
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4843
photos
291
followers
179
following
809% complete
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
Main Album
Privacy
Public
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
March 17th, 2025
Jo
ace
Lovely colours
March 17th, 2025
