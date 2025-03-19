Previous
Next
Peris leaves~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 2964

Peris leaves~~~~

Filler: No need to comment
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
813% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very beautiful and I love the colors.
March 23rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 23rd, 2025  
vaidas ace
Nice and soft. This is what I usually like in your photos.
March 23rd, 2025  
Kate ace
Beautiful
March 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact