Previous
Osteospermum ~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 2968

Osteospermum ~~~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
813% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Lovely
March 23rd, 2025  
vaidas ace
Nice
March 23rd, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty.
March 23rd, 2025  
Monica
Nice one!
March 23rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful details and light.
March 23rd, 2025  
judith deacon
Lovely composition and light.
March 23rd, 2025  
Fisher Family
Beautiful - super detail and light - fav!

Ian
March 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact