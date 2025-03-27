Previous
Muscari and Periwinkle~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 2972

Muscari and Periwinkle~~~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Beautiful painting and colours.
March 27th, 2025  
moni kozi
Excellent composition
March 27th, 2025  
A masterpiece
March 27th, 2025  
Breathtakingly beautiful - love your painterly edits ! fav
March 27th, 2025  
Wonderful texture
March 27th, 2025  
