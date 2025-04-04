Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2980
Soap bubble and snowflake-snowdrops~~~~
These are still blooming quite nicely in the garden. Gave them a Befunky watercolour edit.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4885
photos
292
followers
180
following
816% complete
View this month »
2973
2974
2975
2976
2977
2978
2979
2980
Latest from all albums
2975
2976
1213
2977
2978
2979
2980
1214
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty !
April 4th, 2025
Sam Palmer
Lovely!
April 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close