Last night looking out to sea~~~~ by ziggy77
Last night looking out to sea~~~~

From an upstairs window, through the trees out to sea, towards puffin Island.
8th April 2025 8th Apr 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful sunset and silhouettes
April 8th, 2025  
