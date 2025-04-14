Previous
Magnolia tree ICM~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 2989

Magnolia tree ICM~~~~~

Magnolia tree ICM given water colour edit.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
818% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Neil ace
Wow, brilliant
April 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact