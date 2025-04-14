Sign up
Previous
Photo 2989
Magnolia tree ICM~~~~~
Magnolia tree ICM given water colour edit.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
1
0
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4895
photos
290
followers
182
following
818% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
13th April 2025 2:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
magnolia-tree-icm
,
water-colour-bf.
Neil
ace
Wow, brilliant
April 14th, 2025
