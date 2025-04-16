Previous
Quince japonica ~~~~~ by ziggy77
Quince japonica ~~~~~

You would not believe how pleased I was to see these two flowers on the small shrub. I have been waiting about 5 years. There is hope yet for this Shrub!
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Christine Sztukowski
Well worth the wait, they are so beautiful
April 16th, 2025  
Mags
Oh how lovely!
April 16th, 2025  
