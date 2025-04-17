Previous
Entwined ~~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 2993

Entwined ~~~~~~

I find these flowers so photogenic, as they flourish they take such elegant shapes.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
820% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Martyn Drage ace
Ah that's lovely
April 17th, 2025  
Dave ace
Beautiful dof
April 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful
April 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
Very pretty!
April 17th, 2025  
vaidas ace
Nice and soft.
April 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact