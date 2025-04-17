Sign up
Previous
Photo 2993
Entwined ~~~~~~
I find these flowers so photogenic, as they flourish they take such elegant shapes.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
5
3
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4898
photos
289
followers
181
following
2986
2987
2988
2989
2990
2991
2992
2993
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Tags
garden
,
sooc
,
african-daisies
Martyn Drage
ace
Ah that's lovely
April 17th, 2025
Dave
ace
Beautiful dof
April 17th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful
April 17th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very pretty!
April 17th, 2025
vaidas
ace
Nice and soft.
April 17th, 2025
