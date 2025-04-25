Previous
Hellebore ~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3001

Hellebore ~~~~~

Have a lovely weekend.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated.
25th April 2025

~*~ Jo ~*~

Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK.
Liz Gooster
Gorgeous flower and reflection
April 25th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre
A beautiful reflection image! I feel like I'm floating beside the flower.
April 25th, 2025  
Diana
Love the way is seems to be floating, beautiful shot and reflection.
April 25th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
April 25th, 2025  
Karen
Really pretty.
April 25th, 2025  
Krista Marson
looks romantic
April 25th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn)
This is very pretty.
April 25th, 2025  
