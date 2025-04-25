Sign up
Previous
Photo 3001
Hellebore ~~~~~
Have a lovely weekend.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
25th April 2025
25th Apr 25
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
2994
2995
2996
2997
2998
2999
3000
3001
Tags
reflection
,
puddle
,
sooc
,
hellebore
Liz Gooster
ace
Gorgeous flower and reflection
April 25th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
A beautiful reflection image! I feel like I'm floating beside the flower.
April 25th, 2025
Diana
ace
Love the way is seems to be floating, beautiful shot and reflection.
April 25th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 25th, 2025
Karen
ace
Really pretty.
April 25th, 2025
Krista Marson
ace
looks romantic
April 25th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is very pretty.
April 25th, 2025
