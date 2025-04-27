Sign up
Previous
Photo 3001
Buds and daisies~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
2
3
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4908
photos
290
followers
190
following
822% complete
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Main Album
Tags
daisies
,
buds
,
african
,
bf-wc
Diana
ace
Stunning image with these beautiful soft pastels.
April 27th, 2025
Barb
ace
Lovely, as always!
April 27th, 2025
