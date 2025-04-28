Previous
Daisy n Hoverfly~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3002

Daisy n Hoverfly~~~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
822% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Neil ace
Pretty flower, great timing to include the hoverfly.
April 28th, 2025  
carol white ace
A lovely close up capture. Fav 😊
April 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact