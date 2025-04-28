Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3002
Daisy n Hoverfly~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4909
photos
291
followers
191
following
822% complete
View this month »
2995
2996
2997
2998
2999
3000
3001
3002
Latest from all albums
2997
2998
2999
3000
1215
1216
3001
3002
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
28th April 2025 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
daisy
,
sooc
,
hoverfly
Neil
ace
Pretty flower, great timing to include the hoverfly.
April 28th, 2025
carol white
ace
A lovely close up capture. Fav 😊
April 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close