Previous
Photo 3005
Egret amidst fallen blossom~~~~~
There was lots of blossoms floating on the lagoon.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
3
1
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4913
photos
290
followers
193
following
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
2nd May 2025 1:21pm
blossom
sooc
floating
lagoon
Jo
ace
Beautiful detail
May 2nd, 2025
KWind
ace
Great focus!
May 2nd, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and detail. I had to look twice to make sure it was yours Jo, I am so used to your beautiful flowers ;-)
May 2nd, 2025
