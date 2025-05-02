Previous
Egret amidst fallen blossom~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3005

Egret amidst fallen blossom~~~~~

There was lots of blossoms floating on the lagoon.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
823% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jo ace
Beautiful detail
May 2nd, 2025  
KWind ace
Great focus!
May 2nd, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and detail. I had to look twice to make sure it was yours Jo, I am so used to your beautiful flowers ;-)
May 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact