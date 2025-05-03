Sign up
Previous
Photo 3006
Hellebore~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
3rd May 2025
3rd May 25
5
7
~*~ Jo ~*~
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
2999
3000
3001
3002
3003
3004
3005
3006
1216
3001
3002
3003
1217
3004
3005
3006
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
7
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
garden
wc
Mags
Beautiful and graceful image.
May 3rd, 2025
Kate
Exquisite
May 3rd, 2025
Barb
Lovely composition!
May 3rd, 2025
Margaret Brown
Beautiful composition
May 3rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
Simply beautiful ! fav
May 3rd, 2025
