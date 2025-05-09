Sign up
Photo 3015
Egret~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
9th May 2025
9th May 25
~*~ Jo ~*~
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4921
photos
290
followers
194
following
Tags
sunshine
,
sooc
,
egret
,
lagoon
Lou Ann
He’s wonderful. Love the water too.
May 9th, 2025
Diana
Beautiful water and light.
May 9th, 2025
Carole Sandford
Lovely capture!
May 9th, 2025
