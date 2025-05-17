Previous
Drifting Lilium~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3022

Drifting Lilium~~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
17th May 2025 17th May 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
827% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jo ace
Beautiful
May 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
Very pretty!
May 17th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So lovely.
May 17th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
May 17th, 2025  
Sue Schaar
Lovely
May 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact