Previous
Photo 3022
Drifting Lilium~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
17th May 2025
17th May 25
5
2
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4932
photos
289
followers
194
following
827% complete
3015
3016
3017
3018
3019
3020
3021
3022
1217
3018
3019
3020
1218
3021
1219
3022
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
puddle
,
sooc
,
floating
,
lily-lilium
Jo
ace
Beautiful
May 17th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very pretty!
May 17th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So lovely.
May 17th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
May 17th, 2025
Sue Schaar
Lovely
May 17th, 2025
