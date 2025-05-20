Previous
Lantern tree~~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3026

Lantern tree~~~~~~

It's about a month early this year but the buds are growing and opening = lovely sight

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
20th May 2025 20th May 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
829% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
They already look so lovely, beautiful capture and processing.
May 21st, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
What an interesting plant. You’ve really shown off how they just hang down from the tree. Interesting to see now before they open fully.
May 21st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Oh my gosh.. how beautiful & elegant this tree is… so pretty
May 21st, 2025  
grace55
Gorgeous lantern tree. Favourite.
May 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact