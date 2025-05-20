Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Photo 3026
Lantern tree~~~~~~
It's about a month early this year but the buds are growing and opening = lovely sight
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
20th May 2025
20th May 25
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4937
photos
294
followers
204
following
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Tags
garden
chilean-lantern-tree
bf-wc
Diana
ace
They already look so lovely, beautiful capture and processing.
May 21st, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
What an interesting plant. You’ve really shown off how they just hang down from the tree. Interesting to see now before they open fully.
May 21st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Oh my gosh.. how beautiful & elegant this tree is… so pretty
May 21st, 2025
grace55
Gorgeous lantern tree. Favourite.
May 21st, 2025
