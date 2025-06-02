Sign up
Previous
Photo 3037
Lawn Daisy ~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
26
19
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
wildflower
f19
lawn-daisy
cur.ziggy77
w/c
2.3/6/2025
judith deacon
Beautiful, love the Monetesque feel of this.
June 2nd, 2025
Krista Marson
ace
this is fun
June 2nd, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
June 2nd, 2025
carol white
ace
Beautiful. Fav 😊
June 2nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
June 2nd, 2025
Sue Schaar
Very beautiful
June 2nd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Ooo this is really clever… beautiful
June 2nd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Exceptional on black
June 2nd, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
I love the painterly effect!
June 2nd, 2025
Rob Z
ace
I love how you've shown it.
June 2nd, 2025
Sam Palmer
Pretty!
June 2nd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
What an interesting treatment.
June 2nd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
June 2nd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Artsy...
June 2nd, 2025
Joy's Focus
ace
So serene and beautiful
June 2nd, 2025
Mags
ace
So creative! It's lovely.
June 2nd, 2025
Heather
ace
I love the water shimmer effect! Just gorgeous, Jo- even more so on black!
June 2nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful - so creative ! fav
June 2nd, 2025
*lynn
ace
artistic and lovely
June 3rd, 2025
Aly Clark
Very ethereal
June 3rd, 2025
Kathy
ace
Interest effect.
June 3rd, 2025
Chris
ace
Nice effect.
June 3rd, 2025
Diana
ace
Gorgeous colours and processing.
June 3rd, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful.
June 3rd, 2025
Kazzy
ace
Very creative.
June 3rd, 2025
Wylie
ace
could be a water lily!
June 3rd, 2025
