Previous
Photo 3046
Dianthus
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
2
3
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4956
photos
293
followers
204
following
834% complete
3039
3040
3041
3042
3043
3044
3045
3046
Views
15
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Tags
puddle
,
sooc
,
dianthus
Kate
ace
Beautifully captured
June 13th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture, love the colours.
June 13th, 2025
